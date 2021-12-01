Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

