Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 67,626 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,626 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Plug Power worth $60,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.