Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,139 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $46,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.85 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

