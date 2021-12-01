Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,180 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.