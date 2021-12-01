Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Raymond James worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Raymond James by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

