PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 160.9% in November

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PMX opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

