Phore Price Tops $0.0628 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $3,226.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,536,087 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

