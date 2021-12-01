Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,343. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.