Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of PM stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 136,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,343. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

