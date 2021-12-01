PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GHY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 189,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

