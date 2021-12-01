Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.03.

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

