PERI Finance (PERI) One Day Volume Tops $2.61 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002373 BTC on major exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.78 million and $2.61 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00064764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00094532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.55 or 0.07991730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.69 or 0.97985715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

PERI Finance Coin Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,615,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

PERI Finance Coin Trading

