Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $20,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,437. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

