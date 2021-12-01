Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $20,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,437. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
