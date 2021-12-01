PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.