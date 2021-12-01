Pennon Group’s (PEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

