Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna stock opened at $328.23 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.27. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,067,945 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

