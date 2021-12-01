Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.