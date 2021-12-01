Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,857. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74.

