PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $183.22

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.22 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 113683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

