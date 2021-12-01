PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $183.22

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.22 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 113683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95.
In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $291,480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
