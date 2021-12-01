Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 902,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

