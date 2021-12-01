Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 10,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 18,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

