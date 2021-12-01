Patricia L. Wadors Sells 27,912 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,245,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.