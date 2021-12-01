PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Antonino Ciappina Sells 5,749 Shares

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) CEO Antonino Ciappina sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $14,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Antonino Ciappina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,983 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $4,898.01.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Antonino Ciappina sold 1,321 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $3,355.34.

On Monday, November 22nd, Antonino Ciappina sold 2,488 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $6,618.08.

Shares of PARTS iD stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 89,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ID. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

