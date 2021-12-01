Parker Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.97. 18,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,495. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

