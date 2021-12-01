Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 46,013 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,013 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,548,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston.

