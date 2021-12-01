Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 853 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $1,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGI opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

