Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Universal worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Universal by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Universal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

