Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

