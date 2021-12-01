Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 9,761 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.