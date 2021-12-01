Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 58,032 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of ChampionX worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHX opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

