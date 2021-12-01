Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 739,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,426,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $300.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

