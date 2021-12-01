Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,998. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.