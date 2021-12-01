Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 308 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. 14,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

