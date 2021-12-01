Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $30.88 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877,000. Okta comprises about 5.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,669,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights raised their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

