Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.