Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,464 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

PAG stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,765. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

