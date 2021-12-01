Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 208,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.85. 16,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.60. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

