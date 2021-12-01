Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,382.35

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,382.35 ($31.13) and traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 534,842 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,382.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, with a total value of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

