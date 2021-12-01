Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.08 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $107.08 million and $4.63 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.73 or 0.08111252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.25 or 0.97325512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,970 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

