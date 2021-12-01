Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $167.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

