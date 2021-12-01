Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.43. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $539,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

