Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $205.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

