Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
