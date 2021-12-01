Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.