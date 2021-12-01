Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 320,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

