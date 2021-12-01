P. Sean Burke Sells 100,946 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 229,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

