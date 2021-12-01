OWNDATA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.87 or 0.00355997 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014076 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.66 or 0.01363210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

