Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,704 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 324,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,097 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

