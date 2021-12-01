Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

