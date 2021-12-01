Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Acquires $521,700.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OEC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 368,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,943. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

