Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Acquires $521,700.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OEC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 368,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,943. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.45.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
