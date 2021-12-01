Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 234,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $430,385. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,617. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

