Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.77

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 5.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Opera by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

